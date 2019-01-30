Bees earn national ranking
The St. Ambrose men's lacrosse team is ranked in the NAIA preseason coaches poll for the first time in the program's six-year history.
The Fighting Bees are ranked 10th in the country in the poll announced Wednesday after being picked to finish second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference race by league coaches. St. Ambrose, which finished 8-7 last season, opens its season Feb. 22 against Michigan-Dearborn.
The St. Ambrose women's lacrosse team was among programs receiving votes in the preseason NAIA poll.
CCIW honors Vikings' Butcher
Augustana senior Mackenzie Butcher was named Tuesday as the women's indoor field athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Butcher won the pole vault at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational last weekend, clearing a season-best height of 12 feet, 0.5 inches. The effort ranks first in the CCIW and ninth nationally during the current season.
Times set for Augie games
Times have been set for two Augustana College basketball games originally scheduled for Wednesday that were postponed because of the weather and will be made up today.
The starting time of a previously announced make-up between the Viking women's team and Elmhurst at the Carver Center has been changed. Augustana will host the game at 5:30 p.m. today, 90 minutes earlier than initially announced.
The make-up date and time for the top-ranked Augustana men's basketball team's game at 22nd-ranked North Central has also been set. That game will be played today at 7 p.m. at Naperville, Illinois.
Black Hawk games postponed
Black Hawk College home men's and women's basketball games against Illinois Valley scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
The games will be made up Saturday beginning with the women's game at 1 p.m. and the men's game at 3 p.m. A previously scheduled women's game against the Loras JV on Saturday has been canceled.
