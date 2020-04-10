Local briefs

Cyclones hire strength coach

David Land, the only men's basketball strength coach in NCAA history to have that role for two programs which recorded undefeated conference seasons, has been named the director of strength and conditioning for the Iowa State men's basketball program.

Land previously worked with ISU coach Steve Prohm for two seasons at Murray State and he joins the Cyclones after spending the two seasons on Mike Young's staff, first at Wofford for the 2018-19 season and Virginia Tech for the 2019-20 season.

He worked at Murray State from 2013-17 before leaving for Utah State, where he directed sports performance for all sports with the exception of football.

At Iowa State, he replaces Pete Link who left to pursue other opportunities.

Bees earn KCAC honors

Eleven members of the St. Ambrose men's and women's lacrosse teams have been recognized by the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference as scholar-athletes for the 2020 season.

The honorees include Katie Baranski, McKenna Curzon, Teagan Conroy, Erin Green, Katrina Lisowski and Grace Richardson from the Fighting Bees' women's program.