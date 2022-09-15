local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' duo
St. Ambrose cross country runners Luke Benes and Adeline Smith have been named by the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference as the men's and women's cross country runners of the week.
Benes, a sophomore from Chicago, finished fourth in a field of 56 runners at the Fighting Bee Invitational last weekend, running the 8K course in 27 minutes, 32 seconds.
A freshman from Morton, Ill., Smith took sixth place in the Fighting Bee Invitational with a time of 20:58 in the 5K race.
Ambrose setter recognized
Hanna Sondag, a St. Ambrose senior from Webster Groves, Mo., has been named by the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference as the women's volleyball setter of the week in the conference.
Sondag helped lead the Fighting Bees to a 5-1 record including a pair of conference victories last week, averaging 5.65 assists and two digs per set. She also recorded 11 aces.