LOCAL BRIEFS

Augie adds point guard

Jayson Villarouel, a standout athlete from The Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pa., is joining coach Steve Schafer's Augustana College men's basketball team this fall.

The 6-foot, 180-pound point guard was a “Kiski Award” honoree and also given a State College “S” award. Villarouel made the honor roll his sophomore, junior and senior years.

The son of Lisa and Cerraio Villarouel of Cumming, Ga., Jayson actually attended three high schools during his prep career. In addition to The Kiski School, he also attended St. Mary’s Ryken (Maryland) and State College Area (Pennsylvania).

He is anticipating a major in multimedia journalism and mass communications at Augustana.

He is the second addition to the Viking program since Schafer was handed the reins in June.

The Vikings also added Ragen Shein, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward from Helena, Mont. Shein redshirted last season at Benedictine-Mesa College in Arizona, where Schafer previously was the head coach.

