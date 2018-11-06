CCIW honors Vikings duo
Grace Bialobok, a junior middle hitter, and outside hitter Taryn VanEarwage from the Augustana volleyball team were named Monday as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.
Bialobok was awarded first-team honors while VanEarwage, a senior from Rock Island, was named to the second team. Bialobok led the Vikings with 322 kills and 92 blocks while VanEarwage recorded 23 aces and 361 digs.
Bees' Borrelli honored
St. Ambrose quarterback Dino Borrelli was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League offensive player of the week Monday.
Borrelli, a sophomore from Manhattan, Illinois, threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns in his first collegiate start, a 52-14 win over Trinity International.
Borrelli is the second St. Ambrose player to receive recognition this season, joining sophomore running back Isaiah Hawkins, who was named offensive player of the week after the Fighting Bees' season-opening win.
Storm sign defenseman
The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Cody Walsh on Tuesday.
Walsh, 27, played 18 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen and 37 with the Mississippi RiverKings last season, scoring four goals and adding nine assists.
The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Rolling Meadows, Illinois, native has scored six goals and added 21 assists in two seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
