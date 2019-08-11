Gervase delivers in NFL exhibition
Iowa and Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase saw his first NFL action Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams in a 14-3 exhibition loss at Oakland.
The Hawkeyes' tackle leader a year ago recorded three tackles and one assist in the Rams' exhibition opener.
