Gervase delivers in NFL exhibition

Iowa and Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase saw his first NFL action Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams in a 14-3 exhibition loss at Oakland.

The Hawkeyes' tackle leader a year ago recorded three tackles and one assist in the Rams' exhibition opener.

