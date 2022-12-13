local briefs

Hawkeye enters portal

Dallas Craddieth, a University of Iowa football defensive back, has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

The St. Louis native has seen action primarily on special teams during the five years he has been part of the Hawkeye program. He appeared in three games this fall, recording one tackle. Craddieth has one year of eligibility remaining.

Bouye named Jurevitz winner

Ray Bouye III, a senior running back on the St. Ambrose University football team, has been named as the recipient of the Bob Jurevitz Award.

The honor, established in 2011 and named after former Fighting Bees player Bob Jurevitz, is presented to a St. Ambrose football player who best exemplifies the characteristics Jurevitz displayed on and off the field. Jurevitz died in November, 2011, after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bouye rushed for 308 yards and a pair of touchdowns this fall, finishing his career with 819 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Bees earn academic honors

Nineteen St. Ambrose University football players are among 900 nationally to be named as NAIA Football Scholar-Athletes, recognized for maintaining a 3.5 GPA or better while having attended the institution for at least one full year.

Fighting Bees honored were Jake Ackman, Anthony Brown, Tom Casey, Michael Charnot, Adrian Flynn, Max Gourley, Connor Grabins, Jack Jennings, Wade Jostes, Alex Knoebel, Cole Negen, Zack Nelson, Noah Sanders, Jake Strater, Jonathan Thurman, De'Viann Titus-Porter, Luke Vera, Jordan Williams and Kyle Yehling.