local briefs

Big Ten honors Smith-Marsette

Iowa senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette earned Big Ten Conference offensive player of the week honors for the first time in his career following his effort in the Hawkeyes' 28-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Not listed on Iowa's depth chart this week because of an ankle injury he suffered celebrating the second of his two third-quarter touchdowns, Smith-Marsette caught a season-high seven passes for a career-high 140 yards in the win.

His receiving yards were the most by a Hawkeye since Marvin McNutt had 151 in a 2011 game against Purdue. Smith-Marsette became the 18th Iowa player to score 20 career touchdowns with his catches of 19 and 53 yards.

Iowa, ISU are semifinalists

Offensive lines from Iowa and Iowa State were named Monday among 11 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line in college football.

The Hawkeyes, who won the award in 2016, are averaging 368.6 yards of total offense and 171 rushing yards and rank second in the Big Ten in scoring at 31.8 points per game.