local briefs

Big Ten honors Smith-Marsette
Iowa senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette earned Big Ten Conference offensive player of the week honors for the first time in his career following his effort in the Hawkeyes' 28-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.
Not listed on Iowa's depth chart this week because of an ankle injury he suffered celebrating the second of his two third-quarter touchdowns, Smith-Marsette caught a season-high seven passes for a career-high 140 yards in the win.
His receiving yards were the most by a Hawkeye since Marvin McNutt had 151 in a 2011 game against Purdue. Smith-Marsette became the 18th Iowa player to score 20 career touchdowns with his catches of 19 and 53 yards.
Iowa, ISU are semifinalists
Offensive lines from Iowa and Iowa State were named Monday among 11 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line in college football.
The Hawkeyes, who won the award in 2016, are averaging 368.6 yards of total offense and 171 rushing yards and rank second in the Big Ten in scoring at 31.8 points per game.
The Cyclones are on pace to set a number of school offensive records, averaging 34 points, 441.7 yards of total offense and 6.6 yards per play. ISU is averaging 199.9 rushing yards per game.
Clark earns national honor
Sweeping Big Ten Conference player and freshman of the week honors for the second straight week, Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Monday as the national women's basketball player of the week by espnW.
Clark finished off a 34-point game against Iowa State by knocking down the game-winning 3-point basket in an 82-80 win last Wednesday and followed that with a 35-point performance in a loss at Michigan State on Saturday.
For the week, she averaged 34.5 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Iowa reports 1 positive test
The University of Iowa athletic department reported only one positive result among the 696 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Dec. 7-13.
The weekly 0.14% positivity rate is the lowest Iowa has recorded since testing began on May 29 and it dropped the total positivity rate since that time to 2.79%. Iowa has administered 11,853 tests since its program began with 331 positive tests.
Iowa's statistics do not include results of the daily antigen surveillance testing that members of the football and men's and women's basketball programs have been participating in under Big Ten requirements.
