Local briefs

Krebasch cleared 5-feet, ¼-inch to win the high jump Saturday at IWU’s “Titan Tri IV.” She went a season- and career-best 11-feet, 9¾-inches to capture the pole vault win.

Krebasch’s Saturday effort in the pole vault is not only tops in the CCIW this year, but ranks fourth in the nation at the Division III level. Only four Vikings have ever gone higher indoors. Her season best of 5-feet, 2¼-inches in the high jump, on Feb. 6, is tied for tops in the conference and ranks in the Top 20 nationally.

Clark named Naismith semifinalist

University of Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark was named Tuesday as one of 11 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Named Tuesday as the national freshman of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association for the fourth time, Clark is one of three underclassmen and one of two Big Ten Conference players to be named a semifinalist for the national player of the year honor. She averages 26.9 points and 7.1 assists per game for the Hawkeyes.

UNI’s Arends wins weekly honor