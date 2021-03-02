Local briefs

Bees' Kerr, Williams honored
St. Ambrose University seniors John Kerr and Michael Williams have been named as All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selections in men's basketball.
Kerr, a 6-foot-7 forward from Lake Villa, Ill., earned first-team recognition for the second time in three years after being awarded second-team honors a year ago.
Ranking second in the CCAC in scoring and sixth in rebounding, he averaged 19.6 points and 9.8 rebounds during the Bees' 15-6 season, shooting 56.1% from the field and 82.5% from the free-throw line.
Williams, a 6-5 forward from Addison, Ill., averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds and scored in double figures in each of the Bees' final 11 games, averaging 17.4 points on 52.6% shooting down that stretch against CCAC foes.
CCAC honors Ambrose duo
St. Ambrose University women's basketball players Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard have received All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition for their work during the Bees' 12-8 season.
Madeline Prestegaard, a 6-foot-3 junior from Amboy, Ill., earned second-team honors while her sister, Jaynee Prestegaard, a 5-11 sophomore, was named to the honorable mention list.
The top shooter from the field in the CCAC at 59%, Madeline Prestegaard averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Jaynee Prestegaard averaged 10.1 points per game and finished 11th in the CCAC in rebounding with an average of 7.3 per game.
The St. Ambrose team was also honored by the CCAC, named the league's Champion of Character for the third time in four years for its community service activities.
Bees begin nationals today
Competition at the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships begins Wednesday in Yankton, S.D., for four entries from St. Ambrose University.
The Fighting Bees' distance medley relay will compete in today's women's preliminaries, while St. Ambrose sophomore Michaela Pieroni will compete in the 5,000-meter run on Friday.
Will Reemtsma (Soph., Davenport Central HS) will compete in the men's 400 preliminaries on Thursday and the Bees' Mykolas Saloninas will compete in the shot put on Saturday.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, the field includes only the top-16 competitors in each event from across the country. Pieroni is the highest-seeded St. Ambrose entry at seventh.
Augie's Krebasch nabs CCIW honors
Winning efforts in the high jump and pole vault at Illinois Wesleyan this past Saturday earned Augustana College junior Katrina Krebasch (Fenton HS, Wood Dale, Ill.) CCIW Field Athlete of the Week honors for the second time this year.
Krebasch cleared 5-feet, ¼-inch to win the high jump Saturday at IWU’s “Titan Tri IV.” She went a season- and career-best 11-feet, 9¾-inches to capture the pole vault win.
Krebasch’s Saturday effort in the pole vault is not only tops in the CCIW this year, but ranks fourth in the nation at the Division III level. Only four Vikings have ever gone higher indoors. Her season best of 5-feet, 2¼-inches in the high jump, on Feb. 6, is tied for tops in the conference and ranks in the Top 20 nationally.
Clark named Naismith semifinalist
University of Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark was named Tuesday as one of 11 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award.
Named Tuesday as the national freshman of the week by the United States Basketball Writers Association for the fourth time, Clark is one of three underclassmen and one of two Big Ten Conference players to be named a semifinalist for the national player of the year honor. She averages 26.9 points and 7.1 assists per game for the Hawkeyes.
UNI’s Arends wins weekly honor
Walk-on offensive lineman Chase Arends was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive lineman of the week after he stepped into the starting lineup in Northern Iowa’s 21-0 victory over Youngstown State.
Three Panther starters from Week 1 were unavailable for week two because of COVID protocols and contact tracing. Arends, a 290-pound sophomore from Dike-New Hartford, got the start at center for UNI, which picked up 191 yards rushing and didn't give up a single sack.
Donarski honored for fifth time
Iowa State University women's basketball guard Lexi Donarski was named the Big 12 Conference’s freshman of the week for the third straight week and fifth time this season. Donarski scored 18 points and added three rebounds and two assists in an 85-68 win over then No. 18 West Virginia.