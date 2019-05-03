U.S. sled team in finals

The U.S. National Sled Hockey team advanced to the gold medal game at the 2019 Para Ice Hockey World Championship with a 10-2 win over the Czech Republic on Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The U.S. team, which features Davenport native Kevin McKee, has not lost at the tournament, beating Canada 3-1, South Korea 4-0 and Norway 10-0 in the preliminary round. McKee has tallied one assist in three games at the tournament.

The U.S. will meet Canada today at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast live in the U.S. on the Olympic Channel and also aired by NBCSN on tape delay at 4:30 p.m.

Rock Town Show Down set

The third annual Rock Town Show Down baseball game between Rock Island and Alleman is scheduled for Wednesday at Douglas Park.

The 5 p.m. game, hosted by the Friends of Douglas Park, is designed to bring attention to the historical significance of the Rock Island facility.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments