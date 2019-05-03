U.S. sled team in finals
The U.S. National Sled Hockey team advanced to the gold medal game at the 2019 Para Ice Hockey World Championship with a 10-2 win over the Czech Republic on Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The U.S. team, which features Davenport native Kevin McKee, has not lost at the tournament, beating Canada 3-1, South Korea 4-0 and Norway 10-0 in the preliminary round. McKee has tallied one assist in three games at the tournament.
The U.S. will meet Canada today at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast live in the U.S. on the Olympic Channel and also aired by NBCSN on tape delay at 4:30 p.m.
Rock Town Show Down set
The third annual Rock Town Show Down baseball game between Rock Island and Alleman is scheduled for Wednesday at Douglas Park.
The 5 p.m. game, hosted by the Friends of Douglas Park, is designed to bring attention to the historical significance of the Rock Island facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.