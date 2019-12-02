local briefs

IBCA honors four from Q-C area

Four individuals from the Quad-Cities area will be among honorees at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Night in May.

Kewanee Wethersfield boys basketball coach Jeff Parsons, former Annawan girls basketball player Kelly (Buresh) Storm and former Geneseo boys basketball player Tyler Storm are part of a hall of fame induction class that includes former Iowa players Kristi Faulkner and Ben Rand.

Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine will be be honored at the event as the recipient of the second-ever Rich and Ron Herrin Award, which recognizes meritorious lifetime contributions to the game.

Schroeder is player of the week

Loras College junior Marissa Schroeder was named the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week Monday.

Schroeder, a graduate of Bellevue Marquette, helped the Duhawks go 2-0 last week, improving to 6-0 on the season. Schroeder scored 15 points in an 88-72 win over Central College then scored 17 in a win over MSOE. She also added six rebounds and three steals in the win over the Raiders.

