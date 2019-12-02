local briefs

Himmelman first-team all-Valley
Geneseo native Drew Himmelman, a junior offensive tackle on the Illinois State football team, was awarded first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors on Monday.
The 6-foot-10, 315-pound Himmelman, who earned second-team honors a year ago, is a three-year starter for the Redbirds.
He was joined on the first team by Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston, offensive lineman Jackson Scott-Brown, defensive lineman Elerson Smith, defensive back Omar Brown and placekicker Matthew Cook, plus Western Illinois fullback Clint Ratkovich.
Second-team selections included UNI offensive lineman Spencer Brown, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, linebacker Chris Kolarevic and defensive back Xavior Williams, as well as Western Illinois long snapper Jared Drake.
Two former Iowa players, Illinois State defensive end Romeo McKnight and Indiana State fullback Dominique Dafney, received first- and second-team honors, respectively.
Heflin earns All-America honors
Former Erie-Prophetstown athlete Jack Heflin, now a defensive lineman at Northern Illinois, has been named honorable mention on the Pro Football Focus All-America team.
Heflin led NIU with 8.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries this season and was second in the Mid-American Conference with three forced fumbles.
IBCA honors four from Q-C area
Four individuals from the Quad-Cities area will be among honorees at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Night in May.
Kewanee Wethersfield boys basketball coach Jeff Parsons, former Annawan girls basketball player Kelly (Buresh) Storm and former Geneseo boys basketball player Tyler Storm are part of a hall of fame induction class that includes former Iowa players Kristi Faulkner and Ben Rand.
Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine will be be honored at the event as the recipient of the second-ever Rich and Ron Herrin Award, which recognizes meritorious lifetime contributions to the game.
Schroeder is player of the week
Loras College junior Marissa Schroeder was named the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week Monday.
Schroeder, a graduate of Bellevue Marquette, helped the Duhawks go 2-0 last week, improving to 6-0 on the season. Schroeder scored 15 points in an 88-72 win over Central College then scored 17 in a win over MSOE. She also added six rebounds and three steals in the win over the Raiders.