Local briefs

Hawkeyes picked third, Illini seventh

Ohio State has been selected as the preseason pick to win the Big Ten football championship in an annual poll of media members who cover the conference.

Iowa has been picked to finish third and Illinois seventh in the West Division in the poll organized by Cleveland.com.

Voters selected Ohio State's Justin Fields as the preseason offensive player of the year and chose Penn State's Micah Parsons unanimously as the preseason defensive player of the year.

The Buckeyes dominated the overall voting, listed first on 33 of 34 ballots to win the Big Ten overall and claim the East Division title.

Three teams received first-place votes in the West Division, where Wisconsin was listed first on 19 ballots, Minnesota on 14 and Northwestern on one.

The Badgers, with 221 points, edged Minnesota with 209.5 for first in the West. Iowa took third with 157, while Nebraska at 117, Purdue 105, Northwestern 87.5 and Illinois 55 rounded out the voting.

Penn State received the other first-place vote in the East and finished behind Ohio State. Michigan, Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers rounded out the poll.