Local briefs

Hawkeyes picked third, Illini seventh
Ohio State has been selected as the preseason pick to win the Big Ten football championship in an annual poll of media members who cover the conference.
Iowa has been picked to finish third and Illinois seventh in the West Division in the poll organized by Cleveland.com.
Voters selected Ohio State's Justin Fields as the preseason offensive player of the year and chose Penn State's Micah Parsons unanimously as the preseason defensive player of the year.
The Buckeyes dominated the overall voting, listed first on 33 of 34 ballots to win the Big Ten overall and claim the East Division title.
Three teams received first-place votes in the West Division, where Wisconsin was listed first on 19 ballots, Minnesota on 14 and Northwestern on one.
The Badgers, with 221 points, edged Minnesota with 209.5 for first in the West. Iowa took third with 157, while Nebraska at 117, Purdue 105, Northwestern 87.5 and Illinois 55 rounded out the voting.
Penn State received the other first-place vote in the East and finished behind Ohio State. Michigan, Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers rounded out the poll.
The Big Ten has not yet released its revised schedule but did inform administrators Thursday that medical protocols and policies will be announced next week.
Summit League delays fall start
The Presidents Council of The Summit League has announced it will delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delay will result in a conference-only schedule in the sports of men's soccer, women's soccer and women's volleyball for league members, including Western Illinois.
Competition schedules for men's and women's cross country teams and non-championship schedule segments for men's and women's golf and women's tennis teams will also be delayed until Sept. 23.
Training and practices will continue at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.
The decision does not impact Western Illinois' football program, which competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Yagla at Q-C golf outing
Former Iowa wrestler and coach Chuck Yagla will be the featured speaker Monday at the 22nd annual Hawkeye Wrestling Golf Outing.
Registrations are still being accepted for the outing which will be held at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. prior to a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
The $95 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, a steak cookout and prizes. A $15 ticket for only the dinner is also available and all entry fees support the University of Iowa Wrestling Development Fund.
To RSVP, contact John Jorgensen at 563-355-9777 or john@jorgenseninsurance.com, Bill Barrett at 563-940-2873 or Larry Jurkens at 563-340-3531.
