Bandits name assistant GM
Paul Kleinhans-Schulz, a Waverly, Iowa native and Augustana College graduate, is joining the Quad-Cities River Bandits front-office staff as the Midwest League team's new assistant general manager.
Kleinhans-Schulz, who previously worked for the River Bandits from 2014-16 as an account manager and sales manager, rejoins the team after spending the 2019 season as the assistant general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle in the Florida State League.
He also worked as director of group sales and assistant general manger of sales for the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2017 and in 2018 as an assistant general manager for short-season Lowell, which like Quad-Cities is owned by Main Street Baseball.
Local players earn academic honors
Four college football players from the Quad-Cities have been named to academic all-district teams by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Augustana defensive lineman Daniel Tjaden, from Davenport Assumption, and special teams player Alek Jacobs, from Rock Island, were named to NCAA Division III teams along with Wartburg defensive back Will Hasken, a former Northeast athlete.
Northwest Missouri State offensive lineman Ryan Spelhaug, a senior from Pleasant Valley, was named all-district in Division II.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar was honored in Division I.
Hawkeyes, Blackman set for tourney
The Iowa women's soccer team will make its first appearance in the NCAA tourney since 2013 Friday, facing 11th-ranked Kansas in a 5 p.m. opening-round game in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Hawkeyes bring a 15-4-1 record into the postseason match-up with the Jayhawks (15-4-3) and carry a 2-2-1 record against other teams in the NCAA field.
Isabella Blackman of Bettendorf is the lone Quad-City starter on the Hawkeyes. The senior has started in all 20 games for Iowa and scored her first goal of the season on Senior Day, credited with the game-winning goal in a 4-0 shutout of Maryland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.