Bandits name assistant GM

Paul Kleinhans-Schulz, a Waverly, Iowa native and Augustana College graduate, is joining the Quad-Cities River Bandits front-office staff as the Midwest League team's new assistant general manager.

Kleinhans-Schulz, who previously worked for the River Bandits from 2014-16 as an account manager and sales manager, rejoins the team after spending the 2019 season as the assistant general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle in the Florida State League.

He also worked as director of group sales and assistant general manger of sales for the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2017 and in 2018 as an assistant general manager for short-season Lowell, which like Quad-Cities is owned by Main Street Baseball.

Local players earn academic honors

Four college football players from the Quad-Cities have been named to academic all-district teams by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Augustana defensive lineman Daniel Tjaden, from Davenport Assumption, and special teams player Alek Jacobs, from Rock Island, were named to NCAA Division III teams along with Wartburg defensive back Will Hasken, a former Northeast athlete.

Northwest Missouri State offensive lineman Ryan Spelhaug, a senior from Pleasant Valley, was named all-district in Division II.

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar was honored in Division I.

Hawkeyes, Blackman set for tourney

The Iowa women's soccer team will make its first appearance in the NCAA tourney since 2013 Friday, facing 11th-ranked Kansas in a 5 p.m. opening-round game in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Hawkeyes bring a 15-4-1 record into the postseason match-up with the Jayhawks (15-4-3) and carry a 2-2-1 record against other teams in the NCAA field.

Isabella Blackman of Bettendorf is the lone Quad-City starter on the Hawkeyes. The senior has started in all 20 games for Iowa and scored her first goal of the season on Senior Day, credited with the game-winning goal in a 4-0 shutout of Maryland.

