Storm to hold fantasy camp: The Quad-City Storm will host a fantasy training camp from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5 at the TaxSlayer Center.
New head coach Dave Pszenyczny will lead on-ice drills, an off-ice workout and a scrimmage game for fans during the day.
Participants will also receive lunch, a personalized jersey, a team picture and a photo with Pszenyczny.
The experience is valued at $250 but is $150 for those who register before Friday. The camp is open to those 18 and older and participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.
To register, call 309-277-1364 or email alice@quadcitystorm.com.
Storm looking for promo team: The Quad-City Storm will hold open auditions for their inaugural season's promo and mascot team at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24 at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm are looking for 6-8 people who have prior experience on the ice and past experience with entertainment.
For more information, call Tristan Tapscott at 309-781-5972 or email tristan@quadcitystorm.com.
Vikings' Bialobok honored: Augustana junior Grace Bialobok was named Tuesday as the volleyball player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The middle hitter from Homewood, Illinois, averaged 3.43 kills and hit .407 to help the Vikings to a 3-1 record last week. She recorded a team-high 48 kills in 91 attempts with just 11 errors in 14 games played.
