Local briefs

Parker, Manning make cut

Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker and Iowa State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tom Manning were named Tuesday as semifinalists for the Broyles Award.

The pair are among 15 coaches remaining under consideration for the honor presented to the top assistant coach in college football.

Big 12 honors Cyclone pair

Iowa State women's basketball players Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski earned weekly recognition from the Big 12 Conference.

Joens shared player of the week honors, averaging 29.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Donarski was named the Big 12 freshman of the week after averaging 18.5 points and five rebounds in the Cyclones' games against Iowa and North Dakota State.

Peeters receives GLVC honor

Dylan Peeters, a Davenport Assumption High School graduate in his sophomore season on the men's basketball team at Truman State, has been named as the player of the week in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.