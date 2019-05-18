Epenesa on watch list
Iowa junior A.J. Epenesa has been named to the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The all-Big Ten defensive end is one of 42 nominees for the honor presented by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, recognizing the nation's top defensive player based on integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Iowa's Josey Jewell won the award in 2017.
CCAC honors Ambrose seniors
St. Ambrose seniors Andrew Tichler and Emily Jean have received all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition.
Tichler, a men's golfer from Rock Falls, Illinois, earned second-team honors after averaging a score of 77.75 over 16 rounds. He led the Bees by hitting 59 percent of his fairways.
Jean, a women's golfer from Cary, Illinois, was named to the second team. She averaged a team-best 86.94 score over 16 rounds and was the Bees' low scorer in six of eight tournaments.
Academic honors for Bees duo
St. Ambrose sophomore Andrea Adam and senior Shannon McEachern were named Friday to the Google Cloud NAIA academic all-district at-large team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Adam is the two-time NAIA national women's diver of the year. The Iowa City native who won the 1- and 3-meter events at the NAIA Championships. She is an exercise science major.
McEachern, a Sandwich, Illinois, native, led the St. Ambrose women's tennis team to a third-place finish in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. A history and political science major, McEachern was recognized for maintaining the top grade-point average among St. Ambrose student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA.
Both were named to the District 3 team, making them eligible for national honors. The at-large team includes athletes from 26 sports.
