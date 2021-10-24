local briefs

Hawkeyes climb, Cyclones return
Idle Iowa climbed and a top-10 victory allowed Iowa State to return to the top 25 in this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Illinois' nine-overtime victory at Penn State and ISU's win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma State allowed the Hawkeyes to climb from 11th to ninth the AP top 25 released Sunday.
The Cyclones, who were ranked as high as seventh earlier this season before suffering losses to Iowa and Baylor, return to the poll this week at 22nd following Saturday's 24-21 victory at Jack Trice Stadium.
The Nittany Lions fell from seventh to 20th this week and the Cowboys dropped from eighth to 15th.
Georgia and Cincinnati continue to top the poll with Alabama moving in front of Oklahoma this week for the third spot. Ohio State rounds out the top five.
In the USA Today coaches poll, Iowa rose one position to 10th and Iowa State was the lone newcomer in this week's poll, entering at 23rd.
Hansen to speak at Grid Club
Former University of Iowa and NBA basketball player Bobby Hansen, currently the analyst for Iowa games on the Hawkeye Radio Network, will be the featured speaker today at the final Davenport Grid Club luncheon of the season.
Hansen will join Quad-Cities area high school and college football coaches in speaking at the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
All Grid Club luncheons are open to the public and tickets, priced at $12 apiece, include the program and a buffet lunch and can be purchased at the door.