Local briefs

Garza, Dosunmu are finalists

Iowa center Luka Garza and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu have been named as finalists for the Naismith Trophy.

The other two finalists for the award, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the most outstanding player in college basketball, are Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert. All four players were named consensus All-Americans this week.

Fans can cast their votes for the Naismith from March 19-31 at naismithfanvote.com or on the @NaismithTrophy Twitter page. The fan vote counts for 5% of the overall vote.

Garza already has been named the national player of the year by The Sporting News and Basketball Times and also is a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and Lute Olson Award.

The winner of the Naismith Trophy will be announced live on CBS Sports Network’s NCAA March Madness 360 studio show on April 3.

Bees earn All-American recognition

Ten members of the St. Ambrose cheer and dance teams have been selected as All-American following their conclusion of their competitive season.