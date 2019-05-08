Shoultz named Summit League POY
Former Muscatine all-state softball player and the 2014 Quad-City Times Female Athlete of the Year Katie Shoultz has been named the Summit League's Player of the Year in softball.
Shoultz, a senior outfielder at North Dakota State, is batting a league-best .404 with 37 runs, 59 hits and a league-high 24 stolen bases this spring. She also has not committed an error in more than 55 chances.
North Dakota is 38-13 overall and won the Summit League regular season with a 16-2 mark.
Big Ten honors Doocy
Iowa pitcher Allison Doocy was named Wednesday as a second-team all-Big Ten selection.
The junior from Ankeny, Iowa, has worked 21 complete games in 37 outings this season, going 14-15 with a 2.73 ERA. She ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 184.2 innings worked and 192 strikeouts.
MCVL recognizes Vikings' Zavala
Luis Zavala, a middle hitter on the Augustana men's volleyball team, was named Wednesday as the newcomer of the year in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League.
The freshman from Frankfort, Illinois, recorded 146 kills with 57 errors on 318 attempts while playing a team-high 99 sets for the Vikings.
Four Vikings named all-league
Four members of the Augustana softball team were named Wednesday to the all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin teams selected by league coaches.
Seniors Carly Wilson and Taylor Belo and junior Alyssa Klahn were awarded first-team honors while senior Haley Ruch was named to the second team.
Starting at least once at every position other than pitcher or catcher, Wilson earned all-CCIW recognition for the third time. She was recognized as a third baseman after leading the Vikings with a .419 batting average, seven home runs and 31 RBIs.
Belo hit .366 with three homers and 12 RBIs, Klahn started 37 games at shortstop and hit .345 while Ruch hit .245 and had a .987 fielding percentage at second base.
Ethington named scholar athlete
Molly Ethington, an Alleman grad and senior at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was one of 45 Warhawks recognized as a Chancellor's student athlete Tuesday.
Ethington is a senior first baseman on the softball team and is majoring in accounting and business administration with a 3.485 GPA.
With the Warhawks this year, Ethington has started 21 games, batting .286 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.
