Bell, Schoenfelder snare top district honors
Bettendorf quarterback Carter Bell and defensive end Rocky Schoenfelder earned top district honors for Class 4A District 5. Bell was named the offensive player of the year.
Bell, a South Dakota recruit, has passed for 1,338 yards and rushed for 762 yards in 11 games this season. He has had a hand in 11 rushing scores and 11 passing as the Bulldogs face West Des Moines Dowling in a Class 4A state semifinal Friday.
Schoenfelder, who shared the defensive honor with Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Cade Parker, is the 4A state leader with 13 sacks and more than 22 tackles for loss.
Bettendorf's Aaron Wiley was selected as coach of the year in the district.
Storm hold ice painting today
The Quad-City Storm will hold an ice painting event for military members today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
Active and retired members of the armed services or their families can come and point a name on the ice. Participants will receive a voucher that guarantees $3 off the purchase of a full price ticket for the Military Weekends games on Friday and Saturday.
Panthers' Errthum honored by MVFC
Northern Iowa placekicker Austin Errthum was named Sunday as the special teams player of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The senior from Kalona, Iowa, hit field goals of 30, 30, 27 and 43 yards and made both of his PAT attempts in the Panthers' 26-16 win over Illinois State.
Former Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle was named the offensive player and newcomer of the week in the league after throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for two scores while accumulating 380 yards for Indiana State in a triple-overtime win over South Dakota.
CCIW honors Vikings duo
Grace Bialobok, a junior middle hitter and return specialist, and outside hitter Taryn VanEarwage from the Augustana volleyball team were named Monday as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.
Bialobok was awarded first-team honors while VanEarwage, a senior from Rock Island, was named to the second team. Bialobok led the Vikings with 322 kills and 92 blocks while VanEarwage recorded 23 aces and 361 digs.
Bees' Borrelli honored
St. Ambrose quarterback Dino Borrelli was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League offensive player of the week Monday.
Borrelli, a sophomore from Manhattan, Illinois, threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns in his first collegiate start, a 52-14 win over Trinity International.
Borrelli is the second St. Ambrose player to receive recognition this season, joining sophomore running back Isaiah Hawkins, who was named offensive player of the week after the Fighting Bees' season-opening win.
Storm sign defenseman
The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Cody Walsh Tuesday.
Walsh, 27, played 18 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen and 37 with the Mississippi RiverKings last season, scoring four goals and adding nine assists.
The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Rolling Meadows, Illinois native has scored six goals and 21 assists in two seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
