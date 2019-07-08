Big Ten honors Q-C athletes

Seven Quad-City area natives are among 65 Iowa athletes named Tuesday as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher while earning letters in their respective sports.

Among Hawkeyes honored for the 2018-19 school year are men's basketball player Michael Baer of Bettendorf, women's cross country runner Addie Swanson of Pleasant Valley, women's soccer players Isabella Blackman of Bettendorf and Rose Ripslinger of Davenport Assumption, women's swimmers Sage Ohlensehlen of Bettendorf and Sarah Schemmel of Durant and women's track athlete Carly Donahue of Pleasant Valley.

Schemmel, who swam in high school for Muscatine, was among 20 Iowa student-athletes recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Hawkeye women add to staff

Ugo Nwaigwe has joined the Iowa women's basketball staff as director of operations, coach Lisa Bluder announced Tuesday.

A collegiate player at Wagner and Temple, Nwaigwe played professionally in Nigeria, Spain, Angola, Portugal and Argentina before joining the coaching staff at Graceland a year ago as an assistant coach.

Braves add alum to staff

Gama Martinez, a former Black Hawk shortstop who recently completed his career at Bowling Green, will join coach Arnie Chavera's staff as an assistant coach working with the Braves' infielders this fall.

Martinez was a two-time all-Arrowhead Conference selection and NJCAA first-team all-region choice who earned most valuable player honors at Black Hawk in 2017.

Discounted Cordova tickets on sale

Discounted admission tickets to the 66th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova International Raceway will be available for purchase exclusively at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores beginning Thursday.

Fans can receive a $5 discount off adult and child admission tickets for Friday, Saturday, and the three-Day Event Super Pass for the World Series, scheduled for Aug. 23-25. Every ticket is a pit pass and includes free parking.

Non-discounted general admission tickets for the World Series start at $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $10 for Friday or Saturday and $5 Sunday. A three-day Super Pass is $75 for adults and $20 for children.

