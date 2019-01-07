Gustafson is Big Ten's best again
For the seventh time in nine weeks this season and the 17th time in her career, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.
The post player led all scorers with 28 points and 17 rebounds in the Hawkeyes' win over Nebraska last week, her NCAA-leading 12th double-double of the season. She also finished with five blocks, two assists and one steal in the victory.
Cyclones sweep Big 12 awards
Iowa State has swept the Big 12's weekly men's basketball awards following a 2-0 start to the conference season.
Marial Shayok was named the league's player of the week and freshman Tyrese Haliburton was honored as the newcomer of the week for the second time.
Shayok averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Cyclones defeated Oklahoma State and then-No. 5 Kansas. Haliburton averaged 13 points, 3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots in the two games.
As a result of the two wins, the Cyclones moved up to No. 20 in this week's Associated Press Top 25. They play at Baylor tonight.
Rocky's Carr repeats Big 12 feat
For the third time this season, Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton and Texas Tech freshman Chrislyn Carr of Rock Island have repeated as recipients of weekly awards in the Big 12.
Carleton was named the Big 12 player of the week after averaging 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists to lead the Cyclones to a 2-0 start in Big 12 play with wins over Kansas State and Kansas, shooting 58.3 percent in the two wins.
Carr repeated as the Big 12 freshman of the week after recording her eighth and ninth straight double-digit scoring performances, collecting 19 points apiece in losses to Oklahoma and Baylor. She averaged 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.