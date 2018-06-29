Illini add another basketball recruit
The University of Illinois basketball program added a late recruit for next season when it signed Maryland high school star Anthony Higgs to a letter of intent this week.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Higgs teamed with Cincinnati recruit LaQuill Hardnett and Morgan State football recruit Tyler Holley to lead Perry Hall High School in Baltimore to back-to-back Maryland state titles in 2017 and 2018. He averaged 10.5 points, eight rebounds and four blocks per game during the state semifinals and finals.
Higgs, a three-star recruit, is ranked as the 13th-best player in Maryland and No. 385 nationally by 247Sports.com. He signed a letter of intent with Ole Miss in November but was released from his obligation after head coach Andy Kennedy was relieved of his duties.
He reportedly also had offers from Virginia Tech, Buffalo and South Florida.
“Anthony is a versatile forward with the ability to play multiple positions in our system,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He is a long, athletic lefty who can play inside or step out and face the basket, and he is a strong rebounder. Most importantly he is a winner, as evidenced by being a two-time state champ in Maryland, a place known for tremendous high school basketball.”
Higgs becomes the seventh player in Illinois’ 2018 recruiting class, joining Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Alan Griffin, Tevian Jones, Samba Kane and junior college transfer Andres Feliz.
