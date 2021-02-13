Local briefs

 Skip to main content
Bees' home opener canceled

Relentless arctic cold has led St. Ambrose to cancel its scheduled football home opener.

The Fighting Bees were originally scheduled to host St. Xavier on Saturday, but had postponed the game until Tuesday because of winter weather on Saturday. With continued winter weather in the forecast, the nonconference game has now been canceled.

St. Ambrose's next game remains scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 against St. Francis (Ill.) with a 1 p.m. kickoff at the St. Vincent's Sports Complex. No spectators will be allowed.

