Local briefs

Jacobs, Himmelman among semifinalists

Augustana College's Alek Jacobs of Rock Island and Illinois State's Drew Himmelman of Geneseo are among a record 199 college football players named as semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The group of semifinalists announced Thursday also includes Iowa State's Chase Allen, Illinois' Blake Hayes, Northern Iowa's Brawnte Wells and Western Illinois' Clint Ratkovich.

From the group of 199, the National Football Foundation will select a group of 12-14 finalists which will be announced in November. They will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

Later in the year, one winner will be selected and will receive an additional $7,000 scholarship in addition to the 25-pound bronze statue.

Schools are allowed to nominate one individual for the award, and candidates must be a senior or be enrolled in graduate school in their final year of eligibility. They must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Judge rules in IHSA's favor