local briefs

Big Ten honors Illini LB
Isaiah Gay, a senior linebacker on the Illinois football team, was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference defensive player of the week for his work in Saturday's loss at Iowa.
The Nashville, N.C., native recorded a career-high 10 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack, in the Fighting Illini's 33-23 loss. His tackles-for-loss total was the third highest in Illinois history and matched Wisconsin's Leo Chenal for the most tackles for a loss in a Big Ten game this season.
Backboard club resumes
After a one-year hiatus, the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club will resume its Backboard Club meetings next week.
Comments from three new basketball coaches, Marc Polite of Rock Island and Larry Oronzio of Alleman at the high school level and Tom Jessee from Augustana College, will be featured at the weekly luncheons that will be held each Friday at noon beginning on Dec. 3.
Mulkey's Restaurant in Rock Island will host the events which are open to the public. Tickets, priced at $13 apiece, include lunch, beverage, tax, tip and prizes.