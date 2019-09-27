Iowa, Purdue sold out
Iowa announced Friday that its Oct. 19 homecoming football game against Purdue is sold out, joining the Oct. 12 game at Kinnick Stadium against Penn State among Hawkeye home sellouts this season.
Around 3,000 tickets remain for today's game against Middle Tennessee and tickets are also available for home games on Nov. 16 against Minnesota and Nov. 23 against Illinois.
MAC tournament shortened to 18 holes
The opening round of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament was canceled Friday because of inclement weather at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club.
Instead of a 36-hole event, the teams will attempt to play an 18-hole tournament Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Pleasant Valley is seeking a third consecutive conference crown.
Storm bring back Fregeau
The Quad-City Storm announced they have re-signed forward/defenseman Paul Fregeau to their training camp roster.
The Storm acquired Fregeau, 26, in a March trade last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Sylmar, California, native scored one goal and added one assist in 10 games with Quad-City.
In 42 games with the Marksmen, he scored one goal and added five assists.
The Storm open training camp Oct. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.