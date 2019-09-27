Iowa, Purdue sold out

Iowa announced Friday that its Oct. 19 homecoming football game against Purdue is sold out, joining the Oct. 12 game at Kinnick Stadium against Penn State among Hawkeye home sellouts this season.

Around 3,000 tickets remain for today's game against Middle Tennessee and tickets are also available for home games on Nov. 16 against Minnesota and Nov. 23 against Illinois.

MAC tournament shortened to 18 holes

The opening round of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament was canceled Friday because of inclement weather at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club.

Instead of a 36-hole event, the teams will attempt to play an 18-hole tournament Saturday starting at 9 a.m. 

Pleasant Valley is seeking a third consecutive conference crown.

Storm bring back Fregeau

The Quad-City Storm announced they have re-signed forward/defenseman Paul Fregeau to their training camp roster.

The Storm acquired Fregeau, 26, in a March trade last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Sylmar, California, native scored one goal and added one assist in 10 games with Quad-City.

In 42 games with the Marksmen, he scored one goal and added five assists.

The Storm open training camp Oct. 9.

