local briefs

Bandits' Pasquantino honored

Quad Cities River Bandits infielder Vinnie Pasquantino was named Monday as the player of the week in the High-A Central League.

In the River Bandits' six-game series at Beloit, Pasquantino hit .444 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and seven RBI.

He is batting .275 through 45 games with 14 doubles, three triples and 13 homers in addition to driving in 38 runs. An 11th-round draft pick of the Royals in 2019 from Old Dominion, Pasquantino is the first Quad Cities player this season to win the honor.