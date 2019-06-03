Bandits' Garcia honored
Luis Garcia of the Quad-Cities River Bandits has been named as the Midwest League pitcher of the week.
The right hander equaled a career high with 10 strikeouts while working six shutout innings Saturday in Quad-Cities' 1-0 win at Burlington.
Garcia, who posted a 7-2 record in 2018 with the River Bandits, is currently 4-0 on the season with a 2.93 ERA. He has limited opponents to a .153 batting average while striking out 60 batters in 43 innings.
Hall ballot includes Hawkeyes, Illini
Three players from Iowa, two from Illinois and one apiece from Augustana, Northern Iowa and Western Illinois are among 177 players announced Monday as candidates for the 2020 induction class to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Iowa tight end Dallas Clark, kick returner and receiver Tim Dwight and defensive end Andre Tippett join Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner and linebacker Simeon Rice among 76 candidates for Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
Augustana center John Bothe, Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd and Western Illinois guard Don Greco are among 101 players from the divisional ranks on this year's ballot.
Clinton native joins Jackrabbits
Bryan Petersen, a Clinton native and former Iowa State basketball player who has spent the last six seasons as the head men's basketball coach at Kirkwood Community College, was named Monday as an assistant coach at South Dakota State.
Petersen coached the Eagles to NJCAA Division II national championships in 2016 and 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.