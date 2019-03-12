Bluder is Naismith semifinalist
Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year Award.
Presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the 19th-year Hawkeye coach led Iowa to its first Big Ten tourney championship since 2001. Earning the Big Ten's automatic berth in the NCAA field with a 90-76 win over Maryland on Sunday, the Hawkeyes are currently ranked eighth nationally and have a 26-6 record.
Now in the 35th year of a coaching career with began at St. Ambrose, Bluder has a career record of 749-358 including a 393-216 in 19 seasons at Iowa.
Joining Bluder on the list of semifinalists are Geno Auriemma of Connecticut, Amanda Butler of Clemson, Kelly Graves of Oregon, Carolyn Kieger of Marquette, Muffet McGraw of Notre Dame, Wes Moore of North Carolina State, Kim Mulkey of Baylor, Vic Schaefer of Mississippi State and Jeff Walz of Louisville.
USA Wrestling honors Marinelli
Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli was named Tuesday by USA Wrestling as its athlete of the week.
The unbeaten Hawkeye 165-pounder shared most outstanding wrestler honors with Penn State's Jason Nolf at last weekend's Big Ten Championships after beating the third- and first-ranked wrestlers in the country at league meet.
The sophomore improved to 23-0 on the year after using a six-point move to gain control in a 9-3 decision over Penn State's top-rated Vincenzo Joseph in his championship match.
St. Ambrose bowlers sweep sectionals
The men's and women's bowling teams advanced to the Intercollegiate Team Championships for the second straight year by sweeping sectional competition over the weekend in Smyrna, Tennessee.
Both Fighting Bees teams won their first-ever sectional championships and will be the fourth seeds for the national championships, scheduled for April 16-20 in Dayton, Ohio.
The St. Ambrose women's team defeated Stephen F. Austin by five pins over 64 games to claim the sectional championship, while the men's team totaled 13,518 pins over 64 games, the fourth-highest sectional total for any team since 2007.
In sectional singles competition, St. Ambrose women's bowler Megan Hess, a freshman from Urbandale, Iowa, and men's bowler Nate Stubler, a sophomore from LaSalle, Illinois, both qualified for the Intercollegiate Singles Championship Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.