local briefs

Iowa has four positive tests
Of the 30 COVID-19 tests administered by the Iowa athletics department between July 6-12, four positive and 26 negative tests were reported.
As part of the department's return-to-campus protocol for student-athletes, coaches and staff members, 443 tests have administered for the coronavirus with 25 positive tests recorded, a 5.6-percent rate.
Alums raise Iowa mat funds
The Iowa wrestling program has formed a 12-person alumni advisory group to assist in fundraising efforts for the Carver Circle facility campaign working toward the construction of a new wrestling facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Two-time NCAA champion and 1980 Olympian Chuck Yagla chairs the group, which also includes Lou Banach, Tom Brands, Paul Glynn Jr., Paul Glynn Sr., Mark Ironside, Aaron Janssen, Tom Lepic, Bill Mitchell, Blake Rasing, Herm Reininga and Mark Trizzino.
The group will work to help fully fund the nearly $20 million facility through private donations. To date, the project has received more than $10.5 million in gift commitments.
Illini add instate commit
Illinois picked up its first instate football commitment in its 2021 recruiting class over the weekend when Josh Kreutz, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound center became the the 13th player to verbally commit to coach Lovie Smith's program in the current recruiting cycle.
The son of former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz was an all-state selection for Loyola Academy and is ranked by 247Sports and Rivals as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale.
He selected the Fighting Illini over offers from Memphis, Wyoming, Ball State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Western Kentucky.
Eisworth, Hansen make list
Safety Greg Eisworth of Iowa State and linebacker Jake Hansen of Illinois were named Monday to the watch list for the 2020 Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.
Eisworth, a senior, has earned first-team all-Big 12 recognition the past two seasons. He finished with 65 tackles last fall and led the Cyclones with 11 passes defended.
Hansen, one of eight Big Ten players to make the preseason list, missed the final four games of the 2019 season because of injury but finished with 72 tackles, led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked fifth with three fumble recoveries.
DIRTear races postponed
Wet grounds prompted the postponement of Sunday's DIRTear Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals races at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.
Organizers are working to reschedule the races for a later date.
Bees earn swimming honors
The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America has named 19 members of the St. Ambrose men's and women's swimming and diving programs to its scholar all-American teams for the 2019-20 season.
The organization honored 1,479 athletes from all collegiate levels and the Fighting Bees led all NAIA programs with 10 men named to the team.
Keagan Dolphin, Leo Edwards, Justin Fales, Caleb Gaylor, Rais Hassim, Ryan Joehl, Petter Kolaas, Reece Powell, Zac Robinson and Ryan Warrick from the St. Ambrose men's program were named to the team.
SAU's Andrea Adam, Bethany Anderson, Kelly Baughman, Valentina Espinosa, Emily Hartman, Taylor Madison, Caitlin Pieroni and Catie Schimmelpfenning were named to the NAIA women's scholar all-American team while Francesca Walker-Rozo received honorable mention recognition.
The award recognizes student-athletes iwho maintain a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and qualified to compete at their respective national championships.
