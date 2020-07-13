local briefs

The son of former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz was an all-state selection for Loyola Academy and is ranked by 247Sports and Rivals as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale.

He selected the Fighting Illini over offers from Memphis, Wyoming, Ball State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Western Kentucky.

Eisworth, Hansen make list

Safety Greg Eisworth of Iowa State and linebacker Jake Hansen of Illinois were named Monday to the watch list for the 2020 Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Eisworth, a senior, has earned first-team all-Big 12 recognition the past two seasons. He finished with 65 tackles last fall and led the Cyclones with 11 passes defended.

Hansen, one of eight Big Ten players to make the preseason list, missed the final four games of the 2019 season because of injury but finished with 72 tackles, led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked fifth with three fumble recoveries.

DIRTear races postponed

Wet grounds prompted the postponement of Sunday's DIRTear Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals races at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.