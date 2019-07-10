Cyclones picked third in Big 12 poll
The Iowa State football team is picked to finish third in the Big 12 in a preseason poll of league media, finishing behind Oklahoma and Texas.
The Sooners received 68 of a possible 77 first-place votes, with the Longhorns receiving the other nine.
The Cyclones' finish in the poll is the program's best since being selected to finish second in its six-team division in 2006.
Coach Matt Campbell's team, coming off of an 8-5 season, finished ahead of TCU and Oklahoma State in the upper half of this year's poll, released in advance of next week's Big 12 preseason kickoff event.
ISU's Joens joins USA team
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was added to the roster for the USA Basketball U19 women's basketball team on Wednesday.
Initially selected as an alternate, the Iowa City native will play for U.S. in the FIBA U19 World Cup, which will be held July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
"Just like she does for the Cyclones, I am sure she will play hard and impact success as they look for another gold medal," ISU coach Bill Fennelly said.
Joens earned a gold medal last summer with the USA U18 national team before averaging 10.7 points and five rebounds as a freshman last season at Iowa State.
She joins the U.S. team this week in Tokyo, where the team will practice and scrimmage the Japan U19 national team beginning Saturday.
