Stanley, Kempt on Manning list
Quarterbacks Nate Stanley of Iowa and Kyle Kempt of Iowa State were named Thursday to the preseason watch list for Manning Award, presented annually to the top quarterback in college football. It is the only award which includes bowl performances.
Stanley quarterbacked the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 record in his first season as a starter, throwing 26 touchdown passes and being intercepted six times while completing 55.8 percent of his passes.
Kempt went 5-3 as a starter last season for the Cyclones, completing 66.3 percent of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes while being intercepted three times in eight games.
Valley honors former Rocky coach
Bill Smith, an Olympic gold-medal winning wrestler whose career includes coaching Rock Island High School to an Illinois state team championship, was one of six individuals named Wednesday as the newest members of the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
Smith won two NCAA championships in the sport for what is now known as Northern Iowa before winning gold in the 160.5-pound weight class in the 1952 Olympics.
He coached at Rock Island from 1955-57, leading the Rocks to an Illinois state team title in 1956 and to sectional championships in both 1956 and 1957.
Smith was the first Northern Iowa athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, and he donated it to the Panthers' wrestling program earlier this year prior to his death in March.
Smith was joined in this year's hall of fame class by Dolph Pulliam, a member of Drake's 1969 Final Four men's basketball team, three-time Missouri Valley MVP women's basketball player Kristi Cirone of Illinois State, basketball player and coach Joe Stowell of Bradley, basketball player Kent Williams of Southern Illinois and longtime track and field coach John McNichols of Indiana State.
Cancer fundraiser is Sept. 1
The Beth Calabotta Swim Challenge will be held Sept. 1 at the Davenport West High School pool.
Participants in the event, which will run from 7 a.m. to noon, have the opportunity to complete a 1-mile or 5-kilometer swim to raise money for metastatic cancer research and patient support.
The suggested donation to enter is $25, although participants are encouraged to get lap sponsors to raise additional funds. Proceeds will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000 by the Cancer Couch Foundation, the Dana Farber and Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation and Robert and Mary Jo Goodwin of Bettendorf, the parents of the late Beth Calabotta.
To register or donate money, go to iowamasters.org or contact Ruth Johnson at 563-323-7316 or rmadj33@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.