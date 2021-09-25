local briefs

Storm bring in forward
The Quad City Storm signed forward Michael Moran to their training camp roster.
Moran, 26, joins the Storm after playing last season with the Port Huron Prowlers in the FPHL, scoring four goals and adding eight assists in 20 games.
Prior to playing with the Prowlers, the Milford, Mass. native played in college at Worcester State University, scoring 38 goals and adding 39 assists in 83 career games.
Red Wings release Toporowski
The Detroit Red Wings released Bettendorf native Luke Toporowski from an amateur tryout agreement.
Toporowski, the son of Quad-City Mallards hall of famer Kerry Toporowski, received an invite to Detroit's main camp after skating in the Red Wings' prospect camp last week.
Luke Toporowski, 20, is coming off his fourth season of junior hockey. He spent the first three years with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League, where he was developing into a point-per-game player, scoring 29 goals and adding 31 assists in 62 games in the 2019-20 season.
Last year, Toporowski was on loan to the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League, and he scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 32 games. He returned to the Chiefs in April and in six games, scored one goal and added three assists.