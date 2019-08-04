Braves earn district, league honors
Six members of the Black Hawk College baseball team received NCJAA Division II North Central District/Region IV or all-Arrowhead Conference recognition.
Jake Conley, a sophomore from Durant, joined Sean Hebreard of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Nick Traystman of Ledyard, Connecticut, in claiming three of the nine spots on the North Central District/Region IV Rawlings Gold Glove team.
The Braves' Nick Acri, a sophomore from Pleasant Valley, joined Gerald Acaba of Camuy, Puerto Rico, and Nick Villasenor of Addison, Illinois, in earning all-conference honors.
Black Hawk finished second in both NJCAA Region IV and in the Arrowhead Conference with a 28-18 record last season, including a 13-5 mark in conference play.
UNI opens tour with victories
The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team opened its off-season tour of Italy with a pair of victories, making 15 3-point field goals in both a 108-75 victory over Baskethood on Saturday and a 101-64 rout of the Vicenza All-Stars on Sunday.
The Panthers had seven players score in double figures against Baskethood, led by Spencer Haldeman with 16 points. AJ Green and Noah Carter each had 13 with Isaiah Brown and Antwan Kimmons each adding 12, Austin Phyfe 11 and Justin Dahl 10.
Haldeman also led the Panthers with 18 points against Vicenza, connecting on six 3-point shots. Shandon Goldman added 17 points and Carter 13, all in the second half.
