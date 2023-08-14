Iowa and Iowa State nominees for Bednarik Award

University of Iowa junior defensive back Cooper DeJean and Iowa State senior defensive back T.J. Tampa were both nominated to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday.

The award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

DeJean (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) finished with 75 tackles, five interceptions and eight pass breakups, to go along with an Iowa single season record of three pick 6’s last season. He was awarded a first-team All-Big Ten selection for his defensive success on the gridiron.

T.J. Tampa (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) finished with 40 tackles, one interception and a team-best nine pass breakups for the Cyclones last season. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2022.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 13, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 28. The winner of the 29th Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

Iowa football ranked in AP Preseason Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 released on Monday.

For the 27th time in program history, the Hawkeyes are in the Preseason Top 25, and for the 10th time in the Kirk Ferentz era.

The Hawkeyes finished last season 8-5, fourth in the Big Ten West. The team brings back 15 starters – six on offense, six on defense and three on special teams.

The Hawkeyes are the fifth Big Ten team in the Preseason Top 25, joining preseason favorite Michigan (2), along with Ohio State (3), Penn State (7) and Wisconsin (19).

The No. 25 Hawkeyes open their season against Utah State on Sept. 2. The sold-out game is set for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff.

Iowa Softball adds a Director of Operations

Iowa Hawkeyes softball head coach Renee Gillispie announced that Miranda Miller will be the sports’ Director of Operations on Monday.

Miller held the same position for the women’s soccer team at the University of Oklahoma prior to joining the Hawkeyes. She also was the Director of Operations & Administration Men's & Women's Soccer, Softball, and Women's Lacrosse for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Miller has a master’s in sports and recreation management with an emphasis in NCAA compliance from Iowa in 2021.