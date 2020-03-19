Local briefs
Vikings' Humecke, Elledge honored

Augustana seniors Jill Humecke and Austin Elledge have been selected as recipients of the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Jack Swartz Award for the winter sports season.

The award, named after a former CCIW commissioner, is presented to one male and one female athlete at the end of each athletics season who maintains a grade-point average of 3.50 or better and letters in their respective sports.

Humecke, a 3.74 student in environmental studies and geography, won the 1-mile run at the CCIW Indoor Track and Field Championships, while Elledge, a 3.59 student in business marketing and graphic design, was the second-leading scorer on Vikings' basketball team with an average of 13.6 points per game.

