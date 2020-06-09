Local briefs

Iowa, UNI commits honored

Two wrestlers who plan to continue their careers at Iowa and two who have signed with Northern Iowa were named Tuesday by Amateur Wrestling News to its 2020 high school All-American team.

Drake Ayala, a junior 120-pounder from Fort Dodge, Iowa, who has committed to the Hawkeyes' 2021 recruiting class and 126-pound Jesse Ybarra, an incoming freshman this fall from Sunnyside, Ariz., were awarded second-team All-American recognition by the publication.

Two prep seniors who have signed with Northern Iowa received third-team All-American honors: Cael Happel, a 138-pounder from Lisbon, Iowa, who joined Ayala as the only Iowa preps honored, and Nevan Snodgrass, a 170-pound wrestler from Ketterling-Fairmount High School in Ohio.

Illini, Cyclone pairings set

Illinois and Iowa State will be in opposite brackets for the four-team Emerald Coast Classic men's basketball tournament in November.

The Fighting Illini will play Florida and the Cyclones will face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon in opening-round games on Friday, Nov. 27 in Niceville, Fla.

Illinois' match-up with the Gators will tip at 6 p.m. and Iowa State's game against the Ducks is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.