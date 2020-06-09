Local briefs

Iowa, UNI commits honored
Two wrestlers who plan to continue their careers at Iowa and two who have signed with Northern Iowa were named Tuesday by Amateur Wrestling News to its 2020 high school All-American team.
Drake Ayala, a junior 120-pounder from Fort Dodge, Iowa, who has committed to the Hawkeyes' 2021 recruiting class and 126-pound Jesse Ybarra, an incoming freshman this fall from Sunnyside, Ariz., were awarded second-team All-American recognition by the publication.
Two prep seniors who have signed with Northern Iowa received third-team All-American honors: Cael Happel, a 138-pounder from Lisbon, Iowa, who joined Ayala as the only Iowa preps honored, and Nevan Snodgrass, a 170-pound wrestler from Ketterling-Fairmount High School in Ohio.
Illini, Cyclone pairings set
Illinois and Iowa State will be in opposite brackets for the four-team Emerald Coast Classic men's basketball tournament in November.
The Fighting Illini will play Florida and the Cyclones will face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon in opening-round games on Friday, Nov. 27 in Niceville, Fla.
Illinois' match-up with the Gators will tip at 6 p.m. and Iowa State's game against the Ducks is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.
Winners and losers in the first-round pair off on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. in the tournament played at Northwest Florida State College.
Valley awards Moline native
Drake men's soccer player Nathanael Seaberg of Moline is among four recipients of Missouri Valley Conference postgraduate scholarship awards.
A 4.0 student in health sciences at Drake, Seaberg was named to the 11-player national academic All-American team in soccer selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. He started nine games last season for the Bulldogs, scoring a goal in a 4-3 win over UNLV and recording an assist against Valparaiso.
Currently enrolled at Iowa where he will pursue a degree in physical therapy while pursuing a doctorate in rehabilitation science, Seaberg was presented a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship by the Missouri Valley Conference faculty athletics representatives committee.
Other recipients were Drake women's basketball player Sara Rhine, Valparaiso women's soccer player Ali Quillen and Evansville women's cross country and track athlete Sarah Poltrack.
Iowa Wesleyan returns to NAIA
After spending the last eight years competing as an NCAA Division III institution, leaders at Iowa Wesleyan University announced Tuesday that it will return to the NAIA beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The Mount Pleasant, Iowa, institution currently competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in all sports but football, where it a member of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Before leaving in 2012, Iowa Wesleyan was previously a member of the Mid-States Football Association and the now-defunct Midwest Collegiate Conference.
