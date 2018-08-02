Migliaccio joins Iowa staff
Joe Migliaccio, the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Murray State, has joined the Iowa baseball staff as a volunteer assistant who will serve as the Hawkeyes' hitting coach.
Migliaccio previously worked as an assistant at Missouri, Southeast Missouri State and Siena. An Oral Roberts graduate, Migliaccio oversaw a Murray State offense that rated in the top 20 nationally in walks, on-base percentage and runs.
Iowa adds veteran assistant
Rick Dillinger, a softball coach at three Iowa high schools over the past 42 years, has joined an Iowa coaching staff led by one of his former players as an assistant coach.
New Hawkeye coach Renee Gillispie played for Dillinger at Danville High School, where he coached between 1976-79.
Named the national high school softball coach of the year in 2004, Dillinger won three Iowa state championships while posting a career record of 1,165-551 during stops at Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, North Polk and Danville.
