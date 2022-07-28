local briefs

Shepherd to lead Black Hawk golf

Shayne Shepherd, a former golfer at Black Hawk College, has been named to lead the Braves' men's golf program.

The 2013 North Scott graduate competed for Black Hawk from 2017-19, earning all-Arrowhead Conference recognition. He earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from the University of Arizona Global Campus in 2022.

He returned to the Braves' program as an assistant coach for the 2020-21 season and currently works as the assistant golf pro at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan.

Garza to host QC camp

Former Iowa basketball player Luka Garza will bring his Luka Garza Skills Camp to Davenport on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Beyond the Baseline.

Designed for players entering third through 12th grades, the camp will focus on offensive skill development from the inside out including a variety of drills focusing on footwork, body positioning, post moves, finishing, ball handling and shooting.

A session for players entering third through eighth grades will run from 9 a.m.-noon with a session for players entering ninth through 12th grades running from 1-4:30 p.m.

The cost is $105 for players who register by Aug. 15 and $125 for players who pay the day of the camp at the door. Registration is available at lukagarzaacademy.com.

Storm bring back Papandrea

The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Nick Papandrea Thursday.

Papandrea, 27, rejoins the Storm after playing 11 games with Quad City last year, scoring one goal and adding four assists before being traded to the Vermilion County Bobcats on Feb. 17.

With the Bobcats, the Chesterfield Township, Mich. native scored one goal and added four assists in 26 games.