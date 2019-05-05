Cyclones get graduate transfer
La’Michael Pettway, who spent the last three years at Arkansas, announced his commitment to the Iowa State football program on social media Monday.
Pettway will have one year of eligibility in Ames, picking the Cyclones over Auburn.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver, originally from Nashville, Arkansas, led the Razorbacks with 30 receptions and 499 receiving yards in 2018. He also scored four touchdowns.
Deshaunte Jones and Tarique Milton will likely be two of the three starters at receiver in the season opener against Northern Iowa on Aug. 31. With Hakeem Butler and Matt Eaton gone, and Josh Johnson electing to transfer, the bulk of snaps appeared to be going to young players.
— Dylan Montz, Ames Tribune
Busch sets 24-hour record
Bonnie Busch of Bettendorf broke a U.S. record for women 60 and over in the 38th annual Cornbelt Running Club 24-hour run over the weekend.
Busch, 61, ran 106 miles in 24 hours to finish third overall in the event, held at North Scott High School.
Joey Miller of Springfield, Illinois, took first with 117 miles followed by Danielle Wangsness of Cedar Rapids with 114. A total of 36 runners from nine states plus Ontario, Canada, competed in the race.
Clinton hosts juco tourney
Des Moines Area Community College will be the top-seeded team for the NJCAA Division II Region XI baseball tournament, which will be played beginning Wednesday at LumberKings Stadium in Clinton.
Iowa Central, Southeastern and Northeast (Neb.) are the other top-four seeds for the eight-team, double-elimination tournament, which end with a 6 p.m. championship game on Sunday.
Iowa Lakes and Ellsworth open the tourney with a 6 p.m. game Wednesday. Games are scheduled to start at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. during the remaining days of the tournament.
Hawkeyes' Sher recognized
Brendan Sher of the Iowa baseball team was named Monday as the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second straight week.
The infielder from Indianola recorded a pair of three-hit games while batting .538 to help the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 record last week.
Bees' pitcher honored
St. Ambrose pitcher Noah Kesselmayer has been name to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Gold Glove baseball team, honoring the nine top defensive players in the conference.
The senior righthander from Pekin, Illinois, was perfect in 16 chances, totaling three putouts and 13 assists from the mound. He also started one double play.
Vikings draw Luther in opener
The Augustana men's tennis team which won its second straight College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship last weekend, will face Luther in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday.
The winner of Friday's dual in Chicago will face second-ranked University of Chicago in second-round play Saturday.
