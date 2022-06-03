Local briefs

Ayers to receive IGHSAU award

North Scott girls soccer coach Dion Ayers is the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Soccer Golden Plaque of Distinction.

He will be presented with the award during Saturday's Class 2A girls state soccer championship.

The award is given to an Iowa coach who has made notable contributions towards the school, community and coaching profession.

Ayers has been the coach at North Scott for 20 seasons, with a record of 239-132-1. He led the Lancers to a state title in 2014 and has coached North Scott to 20 consecutive winning seasons.

