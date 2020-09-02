local briefs

Overall, Iowa State recorded 51 positive tests since it began testing.

Cyclones to wear Trice patch

The Iowa State football team will wear patches honoring Jack Trice on its uniforms during the 2020 season.

The patch resembles the uniform design Trice wore in 1923, the season the first black student-athlete in Iowa State history died from injuries suffered during the second game of his career at Minnesota.

Iowa State has paid tribute to Trice with a statue and by naming its football stadium in his honor in 1997. Jack Trice Stadium remains as the only stadium at a Football Bowl Subdivision institution to have a name dedicated to an African-American.

Bennett returns to Storm

The Quad City Storm continue to add firepower to their roster for the 2020-21 season, re-signing Shane Bennett Wednesday.

Bennett, 27, is the leading scorer in franchise history, with 24 goals and 30 assists for 54 points in 68 games with the Storm. Last season, the Grand Island, N.Y. , native scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 34 games with the Storm.

Bennett also received his first ECHL call-up, playing five games with the Kansas City Mavericks, not tallying a point.

With Bennett's signing, the Storm have re-signed three of their top four scorers from last season, including Taylor Pryce and Stephen Gaul. The Storm have also re-signed defenseman Ryan Devine and goaltender Peter Di Salvo.

