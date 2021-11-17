local briefs

Iowa alters letterwinners group
The Iowa athletics department announced Wednesday that the National Iowa Varsity Club is undergoing an a name and leadership change.
The group will now be known as the Iowa Letterwinners Club and will be led by executive director Broderick Binns and associate director Katie Brown Wynn.
Binns will continue in his role as an assistant athletics director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Iowa in addition to overseeing operations of the letterwinners group. Former executive director Andy Piro continues to work for the athletics department but his responsibilities will focus on development.
ISU's Hall is Walker semifinalist
Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award for a second straight season.
The junior leads the Big 12 with 18 touchdowns and ranks sixth in the nation with an average of 117.2 rushing yards per game this season.
Hall has topped 100 yards in six games this season, including a career-high effort of 197 yards at Kansas State.