local briefs

Iowa COVID rate falls

Iowa athletics reported one of its lowest positivity rates in weeks after administering 743 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 14-20.

Only seven positive tests were recorded last week, a positivity rate of 0.94% of those tested as part of the athletic department's return to campus protocol.

Iowa has now administered 4,454 tests for the coronavirus since its testing program began on May 20, with 228 positive tests, 4,225 negative tests and one inconclusive result.

Overall, Iowa has recorded a positivity rate of 5.05% since beginning its testing program.

American Rivers delays season

The American Rivers Conference announced Monday that will postpone competition in all winter sports until at least Jan. 1.

The decision was made by the conference's Presidents Council following a recommendation by athletic directors in the conference because of the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Men's and women's basketball, men's and women's indoor track and field and wrestling are impacted by the decision, which applies to all competition but does allow those teams to practice.