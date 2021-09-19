Local briefs

Fights combined into one show
With seven fighters being forced to withdraw from the KO Kickboxing event scheduled for Friday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, the event will now be combined with the Double Trouble boxing event on Saturday night.
Both events were being promoted by Extreme Maximus Boxing. The combined event will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds with eight kick-boxing bouts being followed by 11 boxing contests.
“There just wasn’t enough of the card left to justify the cost of doing the show,” promoter Monte Cox said of the decision to blend the two events. “So instead of two events, we have one huge event and it will cost fans the same price as one event.”
All of the fights will be shown live on Pay-Per-View, which can be ordered online at Extrememaximus.com. Tickets already purchased for the kickboxing will be honored at the Saturday event.
Garza, Clark named finalists
Iowa basketball players Luka Garza and Caitlin Clark are among 38 athletes named as finalists for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1938 to the top amateur athlete in the United States.
Garza swept all major postseason men's basketball awards in 2021 to become the Hawkeyes' first consensus national player of the year. He also was named the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year, a first for an Iowa men's basketball player. The two-time consensus all-American led the nation with 747 total points and ranked second nationally with a scoring average of 24.1 points per game.
Clark shared national freshman of the year honors last season and was named the most valuable player at the FIBA U19 World Cup while leading the U.S. to a gold medal. She led the country with a scoring average of 26.6 points in addition to leading the Hawkeyes with an average of 7.1 assists per game.
This year's winner will be announced on Oct. 22. A public vote that is part of the selection process can be found at aausullivan.org and runs through Sept. 27.
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee shared the Sullivan Award a year ago.