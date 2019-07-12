Yacinich joins Hawkeye staff

Jake Yacinich, an all-Big Ten shortstop for Iowa in 2014, has joined the Hawkeye baseball coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

Yacinich, who reached the Triple-A level in the fourth of his five seasons in the Angels minor-league system, joins coach Rick Heller's staff after spending the 2019 season as a volunteer assistant at Xavier, where he worked with the team's infielders.

"We are all excited to have Jake back in Iowa City wearing a Hawkeye uniform again," Heller said in a statement announcing the hire. "I knew when his professional career was over that Jake would be a great coach if that's what he chose to do."

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments