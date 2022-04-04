local briefs

ISU adds basketball transfer

The Iowa State University men's basketball program will be getting help in its backcourt.

Jeremiah Williams — a 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago who previously played for Temple — announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones.

Williams averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals for the Owls last season. He’s a skilled and long-limbed defender who can pester fellow guards on the perimeter and off the dribble. Williams retains three seasons of eligibility.

Iowa awards tickets available

Tickets for the University of Iowa men's basketball awards ceremony are available to the public.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and $40 tickets include a buffet meal.

There is a limit of two tickets per order and they can be ordered at hawkeyesports.com/tickets and in the "enter promo code'' box, type MBBBTTCHAMPS2022 and hit "go.'' Orders will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

Racers football joins Valley

Murray State has accepted an invitation to become the 12th member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, shifting from the Ohio Valley Conference in the 2023 season.

"We have stabilized and strengthened FCS football in the Midwest and cemented the Missouri Valley Football Conference's position as the premier FCS football conference in the nation,'' Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito said in a statement announcing the addition.

The move comes after Murray State's other athletics programs were approved for admission to the Missouri Valley Conference earlier this academic year.

