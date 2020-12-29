Local briefs

Nixon, Hall, Rose honored

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall added to their collection of first-team All-American honors on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes junior and Cyclones sophomore were awarded that recognition by The Sporting News, one day after both were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Nixon was named the Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year after leading the conference in tackles for loss and sharing the league lead in sacks and tackles by a defensive lineman.

Hall, selected as the Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year, ranks second in the nation in rushing and averages 130.5 yards per game on the ground for Iowa State.

ISU linebacker Mike Rose was awarded second team All-American honors by The Sporting News. He leads the Cyclones with 90 tackles, four interceptions and six quarterback hurries and is third on the team with 10 tackles for loss.

ISU reports zero positive tests

Iowa State University personnel tested 513 athletes and staff members for COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 21-27 and reported zero positive results for the coronavirus.

Since testing began at ISU on June 8, the Iowa State athletics department has administered 13,058 tests and has reported 84 positive tests, a positivity rate of 0.51%.

