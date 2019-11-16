Iowa women's soccer falls
The Hawkeyes only allowed one shot on goal in their first round NCAA soccer tournament game against third-seed Kansas Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Iowa women, Kailey Lane made that shot count for Kansas in a 1-0 win.
Bettendorf grad Isabella Blackman had one of Iowa's five shots on goal in the game and played all 90 minutes.
